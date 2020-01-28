news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Tamale, Jan 28, GNA – The Northern Regional Health Directorate has taken delivery of malaria and multivitamin drugs meant to ensure the well-being of mothers and their babies in the region.

The drugs estimated at GH¢ 202,062.00 included 20,000 doses (500+25mg) of sulphadoxine-pyrimethamine (tablets), 5,000 doses (400mg) of albendazole (chewable tablet), 16,000 doses (20mg + 120mg) of artemether lumefantrine (powder) paediatric, 15,000 doses (20mg + 120mg) of artemether lumefantrine (table), 7,600 28-day pack (200mg) of ferrous sulfate (tablet), 7,600 28-day pack (5mg) of folic acid (tablet), and 3,000 bottles of multivitamin (drops/syrup).

The drugs were donated by the Christian Children’s Fund of Canada (CCFC), an international non-governmental organisation, as part of its Promoting Maternal, Newborn, Infant and Child Sustainable Health Efforts (PROMISE), which is funded by Global Affairs Canada to contribute to a reduction in maternal and child mortality.





This donation was the fourth and the final in the series of drug donations made by CCFC to the Northern Regional Health Directorate as part of the PROMISE, which was estimated at GH¢ 550,000.00.

Mr Stephen Amoako, Chief of Party of PROMISE, who presented the drugs to officials of the Northern Regional Health Directorate in Tamale, emphasised that they should be effectively distributed amongst especially health facilities located in the Assemblies where PROMISE was being implemented to ensure quality health care delivery for especially mothers and their babies.

The PROMISE, a five-year project, which is being implemented in the Savelugu, and Nanumba North and Nanumba South Municipalities and the Saboba District, will end this year.

Mr Amoako challenged the Health Directorate to make good use of the medicines and the equipment supplied to the health facilities as part of PROMISE to better serve especially women and children.

He expressed the need for government to find innovative ways of addressing the perennial shortage of drugs in the region, especially as the project was about to end, to help sustain the gains made.

Dr Braimah Abubakari, Deputy Director in-charge of Clinical Care at the Northern Regional Health Directorate, who received the drugs, lauded PROMISE, saying, since its inception, the region had been recording cumulative improvement in maternal and child health issues.

Dr Abubakari allayed fears of drug shortages in the region, saying, measures had been instituted to ensure regular supply of drugs to the region to cater for the health needs of the people.

He expressed gratitude to CCFC for its continued support to ensure quality health care delivery in the region and said the drugs donated were what the Health Directorate needed to improve on care for women and children in the region.

GNA