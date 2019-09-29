news, story, article

By Nana Oye Gyimah, GNA



Cape Coast, Sept. 29, GNA - The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) has received two new Hematology Analyzers, a Urine Authomated Analyzer, and a Blood Platelet Agitator to enhance healthcare delivery.



The Hematology Analyzer is used to run samples of blood test, the Automated Urine Analyzer for automatic urine testing, and the Blood Platelet Agitator to store blood at specified temperatures.

Dr Eric Kofi Ngyedu, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital, said getting the quality and approved standard equipment was vital to ensuring better healthcare services for patients.

He said only qualified staff would operate the machines to protect them from damage and urged training institutions to provide the requisite machines for practical training of students.

Dr Ngyedu noted that the Hospital's laboratory was recording over 4,000 tests monthly, but that had dropped to 100, which was unacceptable.

He, therefore, expressed satisfaction with the procurement of the equipment through a partnership agreement.

Mr Eric Osei, the Managing Director of Sysmex, a partner to the CCTH, said globally, 70 per cent of critical medical decisions were taken based on laboratory results, and if the results were not reliable it became a challenge.

“These equipment are highly reliable and dependable and can take up to 60 samples per hour hence specialists are assured that they will be able to serve their patients on time”.

Mr Daniel Edem, the Head of Laboratory, promised to protect the equipment from damage and confirmed that the machines were of high quality, which give results fast to facilitate their work.

GNA