By Victoria Agyemang, GNA



Cape Coast, March 05, GNA - The Central Regional Directorate of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) has targeted mobile renewal application to consolidate gains focusing on the vulnerable as well as institutions for an increased coverage this year.

The Directorate said the Region exceeded its mobile renewal target last year, recording 456,725 in 2019 as against 415,632 being the previous year.

The mobile renewal application saved time, reduces transportation cost and pressure at its various offices.

The Directorate applauded the government for supporting the initiative.

Mr Isaac Jahgsmall Fenu, Central Regional Senior Monitoring and Evaluation Officer of the NHIA made this known at the Central Regional NHIS 2019 End of Year Review at Abura Dunkwa on Tuesday.

It was held on the theme: "Consolidating our innovative gains, targeting the vulnerable and institutions for increased coverage".

Presenting the regional outlook, Mr Fenu said the Region achieved an active membership of 894,148 being 35 percent of estimated regional population of 2,563,228 and 87 per cent of the 2019 target of 1,025,291, which was facilitated by the introduction of mobile renewal application in December 2018.

Mr Fenu revealed that the inadequate and delayed budget allocation to district offices affected membership drive and operational activities of the Authority.

He explained that the Authority had successfully implemented a non-biometric authentication on all the provided mobile networks with the short code *842#, thereby reducing fictitious claims.

The Senior Officer said the Directorate had secured approval for the construction of a new office complex and work will soon commence to ensure effective and efficient service delivery.

He mentioned illegal co-payments, top up charges on medicines dispensed, charges on surgical operations by their providers as a major challenge and assured beneficiaries that they were working hard to resolve these issues.

Other challenges he mentioned were delayed reimbursements, excessive deduction in claims submitted, delayed renew of service and medicine tariffs adding that they affected providers’ service delivery.

GNA