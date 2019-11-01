news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Busunu (S/R), Nov. 1, GNA – Pupils and members of the Busunu community in the West Gonja District of the Savannah Region, have benefited from free eye screening services as part of efforts to improve on their sight.



About 400 members of the community benefited from the exercise, which also formed part of activities to mark this year’s World Sight Day celebration on the theme: “Vision First”.

The exercise was undertaken by the Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) in partnership with the Ghana Health Service with support from the Swiss Red Cross.

Mr Abdul-Rahamani Yussif, Northern Regional Manager of the GRCS, who spoke after the screening, said it formed part of the GRCS eye health services to correct eye problems of people in the communities.

Mr Abdul-Rahamani said out of the 400 people screened, 341 comprising mostly pupils had refractory problems, 46 others had cataract problems whilst the rest had other sight problems.

Those with refractory problems were given medication whilst those with cataract were scheduled to be operated on at a later date.

Mr Abdul-Rahamani assured the beneficiaries of the commitment of the GRCS to alleviate human suffering, saying, the GRCS would continue to work actively in the communities and urged community members to join it to contribute its quota to the development of society.

Mr Salifu Adam Braimah, Savannah Regional Minister expressed government’s commitment to improve eye care services in the country and applauded the GRCS for its humanitarian services in the country.

He was happy that the free eye screening in the community would help to immediately arrest any refractory problems of the pupils in the area to protect their sight and help them in various activities.

Chief Salifunu Sulemana, Head Teacher of Busunu D/A Primary School said due to the sight problems, some of the pupils could not see well, and observed that it affected their performance in school.

He was hopeful that the screening and medication would help correct the refractory problems of the pupils to enable them to see well to improve on their performance in school.

GNA