news, story, article

Accra, March 9, (Reuters/GNA) - Burkina Faso on Monday reported its first two cases of coronavirus, the health minister said, becoming the sixth country in sub-Saharan Africa affected by the virus.

Health Minister Claudine Lougue told reporters that the two patients, a husband and wife, had recently returned to Burkina Faso from a trip to France and were now in isolation.

(Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

(Credit Reuters)

GNA