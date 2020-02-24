news, story, article

By Jerry Azanduna/ Fredrick Asenso Boateng, GNA



Sunyani, Feb. 24, GNA - Bureaucracy is militating against the effective functioning and progress state-owned institutions because of failure to use proactive ways to seek support from partners.

Mr. Ransford Antwi, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Suncity Radio, a Sunyani-based FM radio station has observed, saying if the nation did not act now to find an antidote to that, gradually, it could collapse most of the institutions, particularly hospitals.

Mr. Antwi made the observation when he led the Management of the Radio station to donate two delivery beds procured at the cost Gh¢10,000.00 to the Sunyani Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Hospital to improve quality health care service delivery.

He regretted that some developmental challenges of the state enterprises had persisted due to lack of transparency on the part of some of the Boards and Management, alleging that “they normally fail to co-operate with either local or international developmental partners to seek for support because of selfish and parochial interest”.

Mr. Antwi said the donation formed part of the Station’s corporate social responsivity in the interest of not only the residents of Sunyani and its environs but the entire people of Ghana.

He therefore commended the Board and Management of the Hospital “for telling their story for support” and urged other needy institutions and organisations to adopt sharing their stories as part of their management style since it created the opportunity for benefactors to come with the necessary assistance.

Dr. Charles Oppong, an Obstetrician Gynecologist at the Hospital who received the items expressed appreciation and said the donation had come at the right time to facilitate smooth delivery at the facility.

He said the support would strengthen the relationship between the Hospital and the Radio Station and appealed to other corporate and charitable organisations to also come to their aid to promote quality health care service for quality human resource in the country.

Dr. Oppong stated that the Hospital was in dire need of other facilities including monitors to monitor pregnant women at the theatre and closed circuit television cameras for the provision of adequate security services at the place.

