By Rita Avoka /Rita Dakura GNA



Bolgatanga March 17, GNA - Some people in the Bolgatanga Township are calling for intensive education on the coronavirus as they are anxious to know details about its mode of transmission, symptoms and curative measures.

Many of the people the Ghana News Agency spoke with in the township, said they were aware of a killer disease that was spreading fast but did not have detailed information about it.

Pastor Nana Adu of the Christ Foundation Church said the only thing he knew about the disease was that it killed its victims, but insisted that he would continue to hold Church services regardless of the President’s directive to avoid crowds of more than 25 persons.

Ms Regina Letsa, a seamstress, who said she was afraid there was no cure for the disease, called on the Government and the Ghana Health Service to take drastic measures such as long periods of isolation of all suspected and confirmed cases.

Other residents called on the government to close all borders and ban international travels to prevent imported cases of the disease.

They suggested that security personnel be posted at all recognized unapproved entry routes to monitor the movements of people.

Students who were going home after schools were temporarily closed down as directed by the President, said they would read more about the disease and educate their parents and other community members on how to protect themselves.

A visit to some banks showed that the security officers had protective gears, face masks and hand gloves.

