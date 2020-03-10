news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Abesim-Sunyani, March 10, GNA - The Catholic Diocese of Sunyani on Monday observed the 28th World Day of the Sick (WDoS) with a call on the general public to always ensure personal hygiene and environmental cleanliness to prevent outbreak of contagious diseases.

Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, Catholic Bishop of Sunyani made the call when he addressed a durbar organised by the Sunyani Diocesan Health Service to mark the occasion at the St. James Seminary/Senior High School (SHS) at Abesim in the Sunyani East Municipality.





Though the WDoS is celebrated on February 11 every year on the Catholic calendar to remember and pray for the sick in the society, the Diocese rescheduled the event this year to raise fund alongside to support the St James Clinic, a health facility at the St. James Seminary/SHS.

Bishop Gyamfi stated that being health conscious as individuals and communities by practicing personal hygiene and environmental cleanliness, were preventive measures to avoid diseases and bacterial infections.

He said going for frequent medical checkups, ensuring regular hand-washing with soap under running water, observing cough etiquettes such as covering the mouth with handkerchief when coughing and yawning and avoiding unnecessary handshaking, were some basic factors that contributed to infectious disease prevention and therefore determined quality state of health.

Dr. Kofi Issah, the Director of Health Services for the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions, urged stakeholders in the health sector to collaborate effectively for a sustainable and well-resourced health system to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases for a national robust health sector.

Dr. Kofi Issah said although Ghana had not had any case of the Coronavirus disease (CONVID 19), 100 countries including Ghana’s neighbours, Togo and Nigeria had confirmed cases of the virus.

He therefore entreated health sector workers to be alert always to put in place necessary preventive measures such as sensitization and education programmes to prevent the outbreak in the country.

