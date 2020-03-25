news, story, article

By Michael Owusu Duodu,GNA

Bibiani (WN/R) March 25, GNA - The Public Health Emergency Committee under the Bibiani Municipal Health Directorate in conjunction with the Municipal Assembly has carried out public education on COVID-19 prevention for market women in the area.

The team, comprising personnel from health institutions, National Commission for Civic Education, Environmental Health and Municipal Assembly, moved through the market with information vans, telling the people how to protect themselves against infection of the deadly disease.

The officials placed Veronica buckets with soap, hand sanitizers and tissues at vantage locations in the market and areas around the central business district of the Municipality.

Mr Samuel Ansah, Public Health Officer of the Municipal Health Directorate and Madam Martha Nneka Oparah, the NCCE Director and other members of the team, advised the traders to adhere to personal hygienic practices.

The traders were encouraged to practise regular handwashing, use hand sanitizers and maintain their environments clean, in order to save themselves and their communities from the deadly disease.

A cross section of the traders interviewed by the GNA, appreciated the efforts of the team, but bemoaned the low turnout of buyers, due to the COVID-19 scare.

Mrs. Deborah Mensah and Uncle Ebo, dealers in Plastic wares and mobile phone accessories respectively, and Araba Saah Awuah, an iced water seller, all expressed similar sentiments, and prayed for divine intervention to save the situation.

GNA