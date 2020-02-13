news, story, article

Nkonya (O/R) Feb. 13, GNA - Nana Owusu Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister has said construction works on a health directorate for the region has commenced at Worawora in the Biakoye District.

Mr Yeboa said construction of office spaces and residential accommodation to house government employees who would be posted to the directorate after it becomes operational, were on course.

He said the choice of Worawora to host the Oti Regional Health Directorate instead of Dambai, the regional capital, was informed by government’s decision to fairly spread development projects in the region and not concentrate all in the capital.

The Regional Minister said this when he interacted with chiefs and people in the area as part of his working visit to the district.

He said the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) was counting on the support and cooperation of all traditional authorities just as they did during events leading to the creation of the region to leapfrog development and improve on the wellbeing of the people.

Mr Yeboa assured the chiefs that ORCC would not renege on its responsibility to monitor, harmonise and evaluate plans, programmes, activities and projects of all Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) in the region to ensure that they conformed to the national policies and projects as well as responding to the local needs of the people, who were the direct beneficiaries of the works.

He said he would do his best to ensure that the assemblies, the pivot around which development revolved, delivered on their mandate to improve on the standard of living of the people.

Mr Yeboa believed the Biakoye District Assembly could not wholly rely on central government’s transfer of funds such as the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) and District Development Fund (DDF) to undertake all of its development projects and so, the need for efforts to increase Internally Generated Fund (IGF) to cater for recurrent and development expenditure to augment government’s releases.

