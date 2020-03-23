news, story, article

By Ansah Isaac Larbi, GNA



Suhum, March 23, GNA - Banks in the Suhum Municipality have instituted robust measures to protect their customers against the COVID-19.

At the South Akim Rural Bank in Suhum in the Eastern Region, a veronica bucket and tissue papers are placed at the entrance of the bank and a security man at post with hand sanitizer assisting customers to sanitise their hands before being allowed into the banking hall.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the bank, Mrs Linda Boateng, the Manager of South Akim Rural Bank, Suhum Branch, urged the public to abide by the coronavirus directives issued by the President and Ghana Health Service to protect themselves from contracting the coronavirus.

At the Agriculture Development Bank (ADB), the story was not different as all the workers were having hand sanitizers on their desk for themselves and customers.

Mr Sampson Okeyere, the Branch Manager and the Operations Manager, Mr Pius Opong Aloysious advised the public to stay safe and protected from the virus.

The Branch Manager of Upper Manya Krobo Rural Bank, Mr David Kwao Narh, encouraged the public to abide and stay away from hand shaking.

He urged customers of the Bank to abide by the instructions at the entrance of the banking hall to protect themselves and also to reassure everybody of their safety.

