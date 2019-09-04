news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah/Sarah Ankamah-Yeboah, GNA



Techiman (BE/R) Sept. 04, GNA – Madam Theresa Yeboah, a Community Health Nurse at the Kintampo Municipal Health Directorate in the Bono East Region, has advised teenagers to avoid unprotected sex.



She emphasised that abstinence was the best option for teenagers, but advised boys and girls who could not control their sexual desires to protect themselves from acquiring sexually transmitted infections.

Speaking at a forum on adolescent sexual reproductive health education held in Techiman, Madam Yeboah expressed concern over high teenage pregnancy and unsafe abortions in the area.

She said new infections of HIV were also recording alarming figures among teenagers in the Kintampo and Techiman Municipalities.

The National Youth Authority with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) organised the forum aimed at educating the adolescent boys and girls on sexual reproductive healthcare.

Madam Yeboah said there were several family planning services, which were not inimical to the health of the girls, and advised them to visit adolescent health corners to access the services to protect themselves.

She expressed regret over the rate of sexual violence, abuse and harassment meted against teenage girls in the area.

Madam Yeboah observed that cases of Female Genital Mutilation and child/early marriages were being reported in parts of the region, and called for concerted efforts to help control the situation.

Mr. Daniel Nti, a Senior Regulatory Officer at Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) advised the youth against drugs abuse and alcoholism.



He said high substance abuse could lead to infertility, high blood pressure and mental disorders,

Madam Fati Bamba, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Director of the NYA indicated the need to educate teenagers on their sexual reproductive rights to enable them to understand sexuality and health.

GNA