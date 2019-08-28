news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA Special Correspondent, Sweden



Stockholm (SWE), Aug. 28, GNA - Ms Macinley Butson, a student from Australia, has been adjudged winner of the prestigious 2019 Stockholm Junior Water Prize for developing a project that addresses public health through renewable energy and water.

Her project was selected from amongst 34 others from 34 different countries across the globe including the United States, Japan, Mexico, Switzerland, and Nigeria.

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden presented the prize to Ms Macinley at an award ceremony held in Stockholm, Sweden on Tuesday as part of the ongoing World Water Week (WWW), an event of the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI).

Ms Macinley developed a new, novel and innovative ultraviolet sticker to accurately measure large ultraviolet exposures for solar disinfection of water.

The SODIS sticker is capable of accurately measuring the solar ultraviolet exposure required to sanitize drinking water through two innovative products built together.

In the citation, the Jury noted that: “This year’s winning project addresses public health through renewable energy and water. The project embodies simplicity and affordability leaving no one behind.”

“Water for Society: Including all! This invention is practical, ready and globally deployable. The project demonstrates experience and expertise by a dedicated and creative young scientist.”

An elated Ms Macinley, after receiving the prize, said: “I am still in complete shock. There are no words to describe how I am feeling because I can’t process what has just happened.”

“Amazing people have inspired me so much this year and I never expected this outcome. Everyone here is doing so many amazing things and I feel confident the future is in good hands and I will never forget the connections I made here in Stockholm”.

The Stockholm Junior Water Prize aims to encourage young people’s interest in water and the environment.

It is open to students aged between 15 and 20, who have conducted water-related projects.

Mr Torgny Holmgren, the Executive Director of SIWI, was very impressed by the project, saying: “This inspirational project has immense potential for local and global communities.”

“My hope is that this project will act as a catalyst to inspire others both young and old to innovate for new and sustainable ways to access clean and potable water.”

As part of the Stockholm Junior Water Prize, a Diploma of Excellence was also awarded to Ms Diana Virgovicova from United Kingdom, for her discovery of a New Photocatalyst to Solve Water Pollution.

The Jury, in its citation, said: “Ms Virgovicova has solved a long-lasting challenge by opening new windows in using fundamental science combined with the most recent technics within chemistry to formulate a novel molecule with high potential in promising future water treatment.”

