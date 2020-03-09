news, story, article

By Christabel Addo, GNA



Accra, March 9, GNA - Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, Executive President, Centre of Awareness (COA) Global Peace Mission, on Monday, called for an urgent global partnership in conducting research on its products to ascertain their clinical effectiveness against the COVID-19.

He said COA FS, which is a dietary supplement, has proven to boost the immune system to fight a variety of diseases and repair compromised tissues for full recovery.

Prof Duncan appealed to Government, World Health Organisation (WHO), affected and unaffected countries worldwide, the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, University of Ghana, and other local and international research institutions to join hands with the Centre of Awareness to conduct the study as soon as possible.

Prof Duncan, who was addressing a press conference in Accra, said augmenting the human immune system was key to eliminating the COVID-19.

He explained that all diseases affecting mankind these days took seat in the body when the immune system was suppressed.

He said on the other hand, if the immune system was functioning properly, it identifies a variety of disease-causing organisms including viruses, bacteria, fungi, moulds and other parasites, and distinguished them from the body’s own healthy tissues for destruction.

Dr Duncan said the Centre believes and hopes that there would be positive results from the trials, and when that occurs, then Ghana and the rest of the world could adopt the formula and the product as the antidote to the COVID-19.

He said the fast rate at which the COVID-19 was spreading across the globe, poses a serious threat to global peace, hamper supply chains, lead to stigma, mistrust and violations of the principles of the International Health Regulations.

Dr Duncan said in the quest to find an antidote to the CODVI-19, the Centre, about two weeks ago sent some of its COA products to China via an individual, to be tried on patients infected with the virus.

He said “information reaching us indicates that there has been a significant improvement in the condition of some infected patients who were given COA products”.

He said even though this was good news, it was not scientific and not conclusive, and that was why it was calling for further collaborative research for wider empirical evidence.

He said the vision of the Centre is to be a selfless Non-Governmental Organisation with a divine mission poised at looking at the total welfare and wellbeing of humanity on earth.

The Center also seeks to ensure a peaceful world, free from wars, political, and social injustice, ethnic conflicts, religious rivalry, discrimination, racism, poverty, immorality, selflessness, and greediness.

It also seeks to find cure for diseases that has no cure like HIV, cancers and renal failures.

GNA