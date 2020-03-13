news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Enyiresi (E/R), March 13, GNA - Mrs Abena Osei- Asare, the Atiwa East Member of Parliament (MP) and the Deputy Finance Minister, has donated five electric Hospital beds to the Enyiresi Government Hospital

At a short ceremony to present the beds to the hospital, she said the gesture formed part of her social responsibility to ensure development in her jurisdiction.

Mrs Osei-Asare said the health sector was her utmost priority and would provide necessary support to promote quality healthcare services in the district.

She said she managed to donate an incubator and also started with the construction of nurses' quarters for the Enyiresi Government Hospital to create an enabling environment for the workers and since the hospital was situated along the Accra- Kumasi highway, there was the need for it to be upgraded to the standard of a trauma hospital with the state of the art equipment to handle severe accident cases that may occur.

Mrs Osei- Asare said, work on a daycare centre for the hospital would soon commence for workers to enroll their children for their babies to get closer to them.

She donated 20 bags of cement, two packets of roofing sheets and GH¢5,000.00 in support of the project.

Mrs Osei- Asare therefore assured of her continuous support to the facility and called on other philanthropists and non- governmental organisations to give a helping hand.

Mr Kwabena Panin Nkansah, the Atiwa East District Chief Executive said, the assembly was ready to work hand-in-hand with the MP to provide quality healthcare delivery to the people.

He said he would ensure that all deprived areas under his jurisdiction were provided with CHPS compounds to enable the people access healthcare services.

He said the administration would rehabilitate all old CHPS compounds in the District and therefore entreated the health workers to take proper care of the items donated to the facility to ensure that they lasted long.

Ms Vida Efua Afful, the District Health Director who received the beds on behalf of the facility thanked the MP and DCE for their support and promised to ensure their maintenance to the benefit of patients who visit the facility.

GNA