By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Ashaiman (GAR), Feb. 13, GNA - The Ashaiman Municipal Health Directorate (AMHD) has held its annual performance review with a call on private health institutions to use Ghana Health Service recommended data collection softwares.

The two day review was on the theme:“Improving Health Status in the Ashaiman Municipality; The Role of Partners and Stakeholders”.

Mrs Patience Ami Mamattah, Ashaiman Municipal Director of Health Service, indicated the need for the private institutions to improve upon their data collection to give a true reflection of the good work they were doing to augment the services of public health institutions.

Mrs Mamattah said due to the incompatibility of some of the data collection softwares used, it was difficult for them to accurately collate their data in line GHS guidelines which affected the outlook, and analysis of the real situation in the health sector.

She commended health workers in the Municipality and the inputs of the private clinics for effective health delivery in 2019 which resulted in the halving of the Municipality's maternal mortality from six to three.

Mrs Cecilia Oppong Peprah, Chief Nursing Officer (CNO), Greater Accra Region, on her part, implored private health institutions not to withhold data from the Directorate reminding them that such records were used by the GHS to improve health delivery to clients.

Mrs Peprah added that effective and efficient health delivery was not the sole responsibility of the public institutions but rather partnership between them and the private providers.

She said data capturing was very important in policy making and interventions adding that, it was one of the reasons informing the region’s choice of “Advancing Universal Health Coverage through, Enhanced People Engagement, Effective Data Management and Appropriate Technology” as theme for year 2020.

Mr Albert Boakye Otchere, Ashaiman Municipal Chief Executive, also commended the Health Directorate and all health workers in the Municipality for delivery good services to residents over the years.

Meanwhile, the Ashaiman Municipal Director of Health Service has acknowledged Miss Shine Addo and Mrs Dzatsui Korley for being the most promising healthcare personnel and the dedicated and hardworking staff respectively.

They were presented with certificates and parcels while Mr Alexander Kwame Boateng, President, Ashaiman Stake, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, received a plague for being an important stakeholder of the health sector in the Municipality.

