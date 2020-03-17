news, story, article

Accra, March 17, GNA - The Apostolic Council of the Victory Bible Church International has urged Ghanaians to strictly adhere to all precautionary measures put in place by health officials to combat the coronavirus disease.



The Council has, therefore, suspended all church services and activities for the next four weeks as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus.

A statement issued and signed by Right Reverend N. A. Tackie-Yarboi, Presiding Bishop, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday, said this was in line with the President’s directive upon consultation with the Apostolic Council.

“Effectively, there will be no Sunday worship services on the 22nd of March, as well as 5th and 12th of April, 2020. All other services in between these timelines are also cancelled,’ it said.

The statement, therefore, urged church pastors to activate their various live streaming platforms to reach all local sanctuaries, including small home group meetings.

“To this end, the Church entreats us all to adhere strictly to all precautionary measures such as washing of hands, avoiding personal contact and shaking of hands, and keeping a distance from sick persons as recommended by the nation’s health officials.

“Let us give ourselves continually to prayer as we put our total trust in God to deliver our nation from the snare of the fowler and the noisome pestilence of COVID-19,” it said.

“The Church stands ready to offer any support it can to ensure that COVID-19 does not gain any further roots in our beloved country,” it added.

GNA