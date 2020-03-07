news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Awutu-Bawjiase (C/R), Mar. 07, GNA - Narchey Dordey Akaabi XIV, Paramount Queen Mother of Awutu Traditional Area has called on her people to support Health Facilities in their localities as a way of improving on the existing infrastructure for continuous health care services.

Narchey Akaabi made the call at the inauguration ceremony of an Ante-Natal Child Welfare, Eye, Nose and Throat (ENT) Clinic Block at the Bawjiase Polyclinic.

She called on the people to own public health facilities and support them to complement Government’s efforts in securing quality health care for all.

Dr. Martina Johnson, Acting Medical Superintendent of the facility announced that the facility on a 20 acre land was upgraded to a Polyclinic status in 2018.

She was worried that six acres of the land had been taken over by encroachers and called on the government to help safeguard the remaining 14 acres.

Dr Johnson stated that management of the Polyclinic had renovated an old dilapidated structure to accommodate the additional Staff to be posted to the facility.

An appeal for support from the community during the rehabilitation works yielded positive response as some of the people provided bags of Cement, sand, cement blocks and other building materials that enabled them to complete the projects.

She said the Bawjiase Rural Bank also donated furnishings and expressed appreciation to all who supported them.

The Acting Medical Superintendent, appealed to the Assembly, the Traditional Authorities, Corporate Entities, NGO’s and Philanthropies to support them to wall the remaining acres of Land to save it from further encroachment.

Mr. Stephen Kwame Quaye, Awutu-Senya District Chief Executive in an address delivered on his behalf, commended the District Sub-Management teams and the entire personnel for quality health care delivery to the people who patronize their services.

He gave the assurance that the Assembly was committed to providing the needed support for the facility in the performance of their duties regardless of challenges they were encountering.

He asked them not to be complacent by their achievement but rather work harder and in accordance with the ethics of their profession.

Dr. Patricia Antwi, Awutu-Senya, District Director of Health Services in a message presented read on her behalf, expressed gratitude to the Sub-District Management Team for the bold steps taken to improve and expand the facility for more conducive environment.

Later, Dr Martina Johnson was joined by the DCE and District Health Service Director’s representatives to unveil a plaque to symbolize the inauguration of the projects.

GNA