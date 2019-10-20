news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA



Cape Coast, Oct. 20, GNA - The Ankaful Psychiatric Nursing Training College in Cape Coast has appealed to the Government to help expand its infrastructure and logistics to ease congestion in the dormitories and classrooms.



Mr Simon Dogedoung, the Principal of the College, said due to the increasing numbers of students the dormitories were overcrowded, posing a threat to their health and hampering effective teaching and learning.

"The school is facing accommodation challenges, limited space at computer laboratory, incomplete washrooms for females and lack of transport for clinical supervision of students and outreach for Registered Community Psychiatric Nurses," he stated.

Mr Dogedoung made the appeal at the Eighth Congregation and the 17th Matriculation ceremony of the College, on the theme: “Community-based Mental Health Nursing Education - Our Priority.”

A total of 195 and 201 psychiatric nurses, who completed their study for the 2016/2017 and 2017/2018 academic years, respectively, graduated while 214 new students were matriculated.

The Principal proposed the establishment of modern auditorium with ancillary facilities, staff accommodation, expansion of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Laboratory, improved internet services, and provision of motorbikes and Toyota Coaster Bus to facilitate activities.

He underlined the threatening pace of encroachment on the College’s lands and called on stakeholders to urgently collaborate to stem the practice to allow for future expansion works.

Notwithstanding the numerous challenges, Mr Dogedoung mentioned remarkable successes, which include the introduction of Diploma programme in Registered Psychiatric Nursing and successful affiliation programme of 200 students from other sister health institutions.

It has also joined the Consortium of Academic and Research Libraries in Ghana (CARLIGH) to improve research and internet services and started online Nursing and Midwifery Council Licensing Examination in 2018, purchased new computers, desks and textbooks to stock the library.

Mr Victus Kweku Kpesese, the Director of Administration, Mental Health Authority, advised the nurses to apply the knowledge and skills acquired to increase advocacy and improve the quality of life of the people.

He challenged them to go out to provide relevant services in a manner that demystified mental health to reduce stigma and discrimination.

Mrs Tina Ayeley Mensah, the Deputy Minister of Health, admonished families and faith-based organisations to refer mentally ill persons to the hospitals for treatment instead of putting them in chains at prayer camps and churches.

She advised the newly graduated nurses to adhere to the Code of Conduct of their profession as indicated in the Mental Health Act and the Guidelines of the Ghana Health Service, and that under no circumstance should a patient be abused.

GNA