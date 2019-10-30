news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh/Fredrick Asenso Boateng, GNA



Sunyani, Oct. 30, GNA - The Anglican Diocese of Sunyani on Sunday inaugurated an Eye Care Centre to manage eye ailments in the Diocese, particularly patients within the Sunyani Municipality and its environs.

The facility, supported by Portsmouth Diocese and St. Barnabas Fund of the United Kingdom, is designed to cater for more than 40 in-patients at a time and contains a main and minor theatre for surgeries, a consulting room and an out-patient department for general health services.

It is licensed by the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency under the Ministry of Health, Dr Fulgentius Dery, a retired Chief Medical Officer, in-charge of the facility told the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the inaugural ceremony at Penkwase, a suburb in Sunyani.

He said the Centre is equipped with health services delivery machines and logistics, particularly optometry equipment such as Auto Refractometer, Auto Lensmeter, Phoropter and Slit machines.

The Right Reverend Dr Festus Yeboah Asuamah, Bishop of the Diocese, after planting three memorial trees in front of the Centre, cut the tape for commencement of operations.

The facility, the Bishop said, had been inaugurated to complement eye care services being provided by the Municipal and Regional Hospitals in Sunyani because the church through its evangelical activities has gathered that many in the rural communities have problems with their eyes but were ignorant of that.

The facility by its proximity would offer easier accessibility, quicker and more affordable services to a lot of people, especially the rural poor, Rt. Rev. Asuamah said.

The inauguration was part of a decade anniversary celebration of the Episcopacy of Rt. Rev. Dr. Asuamah as the Bishop of the Diocese which was climaxed with a thanksgiving service earlier in the day at the St. Anselm’s Anglican Cathedral in Sunyani.

Both ceremonies, the service and inauguration were attended by people from all walks of life including some bishops of the Anglican Communion from other Dioceses in the country and across the globe.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Asuamah was consecrated and enthroned on October 25, 2009 at the St. Anselm’s Cathedral by the Most Rev. Dr. Justices Ofei Akrofi, the then Archbishop and Primate of the Church of the Province of West Africa and Bishop of Accra.

The enthronement ceremony coincided with the climax of the 50th Anniversary celebration of the creation of the former Brong-Ahafo Region.

GNA