By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA

Accra, Oct. 12, GNA – Amen Amen Institute, an Absolute Autonomous Institution and a partner to the United Nations, on Saturday joined forces with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) to educate the public on the importance of healthy diets.

The education, given on a ‘float and walk’ on some streets of Accra, was part of the programme’s outlined by the two bodies to commemorate the 2019 “World Food Day” celebration.

World Food Day celebration falls on October 16 every year for the world to take an action against global hunger and promote food security.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Our Actions Are Our Future; Healthy Diets for a Zero Hunger World.”

To enable all road users to have a share of the knowledge, members of the Institute displayed placards with inscriptions such as, ‘Your Diet is Your Health,’ ‘Healthy People Depend on Healthy Food System,’ ‘Focus on How You Feel After Eating,’ ‘Zero Hunger Today,’ and ‘Eat More Fruits and Vegetables for Healthy Growth.’

Prior to the education float, the Amen Amen Institute donated a cheque for GH¢10,000.00 to MOFA to support the implementation of its programmes, especially towards the celebration.

Mr Amen Amenreynolds Amen, Founding President of the Amen Amen Institute, said the education was important to help the public especially the youth to lead responsible and healthy lives.

He explained that the Institute, for the past 15 years, had been supporting the agricultural sector as it was the basic foundation for building humanity and development.

“We want to save Ghanaians from hunger and malnutrition so that they live healthy lives. No one can live on this earth without eating and if you don’t eat good food, you would be sick.

“So we want to encourage and support more youth to go into agriculture to promote good nutrition in the country,” he said.

Mr Amen advised the youth to be diligent and patriotic in serving the nation.

“Let us not let the love of money precede our quest to contribute to national development.”

Mr Gilbert Xorlanyo Ampeh, the Deputy Director of Finance and Administration, MOFA, disclosed that as part of the celebration, a flag raising ceremony would be held on October 16 at the forecourt of the State House to promote zero hunger country and global food security.

He commended the Institute for its continuous support to the promotion of agriculture and health, saying, it had been a “strong backbone” of the Ministry for a long time.

The education, on his part, was important as many people were unaware of how healthy or unhealthy their daily diets were.

Other supporting organisations for the education were the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Food and Agriculture Organisation, and the World Food Programme.

Amen Amen Institute is a nongovernmental organisation established in Ghana to empower the public to be responsible and change making citizens.

