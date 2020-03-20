news, story, article

Accra, March 20, GNA - The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Friday announced the closure of all markets within its jurisdiction on Monday, March 23, to aid disinfection exercise to be carried out, a statement from the Assembly has said.



The Statement signed by Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah, AMA Head of Public Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said it was in-line with the President’s directive on measures to contain and prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

It said AMA with support from the Greater Accra Markets Association would carry out a massive disinfection exercise across all public market centres within its jurisdiction.

It said the markets would be closed down on March 23, 2020 and be reopened the next day for normal business to continue.

The statement said the rationale behind the closure was to enable the Assembly to disinfect all the markets and other public places and that it formed part of precautionary measures by the Assembly to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

It urged all traders and shoppers to comply with the directive and properly store their wares to ensure the successful completion of the exercise.

The statement urged all, to frequently wash their hands with soap under running water for 20 seconds, use hand sanitizers and cover their nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.

GNA