By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey and Priscilla Oye Ofori, GNA



Accra, Aug. 20, GNA - Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Minister for Health, has called for the strengthening of the licensing and registration regime for allied health professionals to ensure that quality care is provided to the people.

He said the harm caused by the quack professionals in medical laboratories to the unsuspecting population was a treat to the entire health delivery system

“It will interest you to note that the same kind of test on a single patient in about three different laboratories in the city will give three different results and this cannot continue in our country,” he said.

The Minister said this on Tuesday after inaugurating a newly refurbished office complex for the Allied Health Professions Council (AHPC) in Accra.

Mr Agyeman-Manu said the completion of the renovated office building, meant to make the council efficient in their work, was also a demonstration of the Ministry’s commitment to strengthen the allied health professions in the country

He tasked the Council to take immediate steps to team up with relevant bodies and agencies to stop the activities of the quacks.

The Minister said the Ministry would continue to support the development of the allied health professions to enable them take their rightful place in the health care delivery system.

The government, he said, acknowledges that fact that efficient healthcare is the bedrock of the country and would continue to support the health sector to meet its increasing needs and demands.

He commended the Council for working closely with the Ministry to get the building renovated within a short period and urged the management and staff of the Council to adopt a high level maintenance culture of the facility.

“Now that suitable accommodation has been provided at the national level, I strongly urge the board to assist management to operationalize Section 150 of the Health Professions Regulatory body’s Act 857, which enjoins the Council to establish regional offices to provide access to client in the regions,,” he said.

Dr Samuel Yaw Opoku, Registrar of the Allied Health Professions Council, said the completion of the renovated building would help resolve the accommodation problem which has confronted the Council since its establishment in 2001.

“This will improve our efficiency and provide satisfactory services to our numerous clients,” he added.

GNA