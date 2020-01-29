news, story, article

By Emelia B. Addae, GNA

Oda Nkwanta (E/R), Jan. 29, GNA - Madam Gloria Ofosuhene Amoako Abrokwa a founding member of Akomaa Foundation a non -profitable organization, has called on the public to undergo regular health screening for early detection of diseases.

She said though death was an inevitable end for all, there was the need to prevent diseases to prolong life and early detection is the way to go.

She made the call when Akomaa Foundation had a free health screening on Hepatitis 'B' Virus for about 200 people at Oda Nkwanta and its surrounding villages.

She said this was the second time free screening was being done on Hepatitis 'B' virus for the same group of people in Oda Nkwanta.

She assured that, after the third screening, the people will be vaccinated against the disease to ensure they were totally uninfected with the disease and those found to be already infected will be put medication.

She gave a lecture on the liver infection leading to Hepatitis 'B' saying, individuals must go for regular health checkup before they experience its symptoms which include; dark urine, loss of appetite, fever, abdominal pain, weakness and fatigue.

Giving a brief history about Akomaa Foundation she said, the organisation led by Madam Susana Abrokwa and some indigenes of Oda Nkwanta aim at delivering free health care to people especially the vulnerable in the area.

"Due to the vulnerability of some children, youth and adults in Oda Nkwanta we found it necessary to establish an organisation that can solicit help from other benevolent organisations and well-meaning individuals to support the health care of the vulnerable," Madam Abrokwa said.

She then appealed to Non-Governmental Organisations to support Akomaa Foundation to enable it extend free health care to the vulnerable across Oda Nkwanta.

GNA