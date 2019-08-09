news, story, article

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA



Akatsi (VR), Aug. 09, GNA - Residents of Akatsi in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region are calling on government to complete work on the new Akatsi South District Hospital project started in 2012.

The residents told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the delay of work on the new facility was putting pressure on the old structure and making access to healthcare a great challenge, because it is the only public health facility in the area.

Mr. Jacobs Amegatse, the Assembly member for the area, said the contractor had left the site and locals engaged as casual workers sent home.

He said the project was scheduled to be completed in 2015 but still at a standstill with people unwilling to access healthcare at the old facility due to inadequate facilities and staff.

The facility said to be 70 per cent complete, has male and female wards, Central Supply and Sterilization Department (CSSD), laundry, theatre and mortuary.

Checks by the GNA showed that some parts of the buildings are fast deteriorating.

Mr. Leo-Nelson Adzidogah, the District Chief Executive for the area, said government was aware of the state of the hospital and working to complete the project and open it for use.

GNA