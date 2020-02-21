news, story, article

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA



Akatsi (V/R), Feb. 21, GNA - The Akatsi District Hospital in the Akatsi South District of the Volta region has for the past three years, not recorded any case of maternal mortality.

Mr Mawuli Asimenu, the Hospital Administrator told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), that “since 2017 to date, our facility has maintained a zero maternal mortality rate mainly to the fact that we remain committed to give off our best in applying the necessary precautions, appropriate drugs and rapid response to the needs of our numerous clients."

Mr Asimenu said it was every health facility’s vision to escape maternal deaths, “so we train ourselves to rise to every sticky situation with the view to saving dear lives."

He urged pregnant women to seek medical care right from the early stages of pregnancy to avoid any complications in their nine- months-long journey to delivery.

Madam Bridget Bockor, Senior Midwifery Officer (SMO) in-charge of the maternity unit at the Hospital, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that several factors contributed to achieving the desired results, especially responding swiftly to emergencies.

The Hospital however recorded a slight increase in child birth from 1,966 in 2018 as against 1,985 in 2019.

