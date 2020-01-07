news, story, article

By Afedzi Abdullah, GNA



Pomadze (C/R), Jan. 07, GNA - Two thousand, seven hundred and seven units of blood were donated by volunteers at the 2020 annual Convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission Ghana at Gomoa Pomadze, near Winneba Junction in the Central Region.

The exercise, which was in response to the National Blood Service’s persistent plea for blood especially during the holidays was done in collaboration with the National Blood Transfusion Service and six partnered Regional and Teaching hospitals across the country.

The hospitals were Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH), Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Winneba Trauma and specialist Hospital, Tema Regional Hospital, Mercy Women Catholic Hospital, Koforidua Regional Hospital and the National Blood Transfusion Service.

The annual convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission is held to among other things examine pertinent issues in society including religion and development, brought together over 30,000 Ahmadis from across Ghana.

Blood donation has therefore become an integral part of the activities of the convention and has over the years received an overwhelming response from members.

The call for constant voluntary blood donation therefore has become necessary because every day, children and mothers in childbirth die as a result of acute blood loss.

Cancer patients, accident victims, and other patients, need blood transfusion to survive and most unfortunately, many surgeries have had to be postponed due to lack of blood.

Dr Fareeda Wilson, Chairman of the Blood Drive Committee explained that the blood donation was in fulfillment of the Islamic teachings of love and sacrifice to mankind.

She said the Ahmadiyya blood drive initiative would continue unabated to address critical situations and most importantly save lives.

She encouraged all to donate blood to ensure that patient and people who were in dire need of blood to survive could be saved, indicating that blood donated was for the sole purpose of saving lives and no other thing.

Mrs Kmaluraba Stephens, Brand Ambassador for the National Blood Service Ghana, encouraged all and sundry especially faith based groups to as a matter of need voluntarily donate bloods as a unique way of giving back to the society.

This, she said, would help save lives, stock blood banks and put unending smiles on the faces of people, adding that, the good course should be made a part of the New Year’s resolution of every individual.

The Ambassador indicated that, usually January was a crucial time for blood banks all over the country mainly due to the many accidents recorded during the festive season, which resulted in excessive demands of blood, adding that, hospitals had no option than to reply solely on the replacement system.

Mrs Stephens expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission for accepting and embracing the exercise and especially for serving as advocates and example for others to emulate.

Some of the Ahmadi Muslims who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after donating expressed their happiness for donating blood to save lives.

