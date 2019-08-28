news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA Special Correspondent, Stockholm, Sweden



Stockholm (Sweden), Aug. 28, GNA - Ministers in-charge of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in Africa have shared their countries’ perspectives and initiatives being undertaken to improve their citizens’ access to WASH as part of efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Presentations by the sector Ministers from Ghana, Gabon, Kenya, Lesotho amongst others showed that whilst access to WASH was improving but at a low pace, the current level of financial commitments to the sector, though also increasing, was not adequate to help achieve the SDGs.

Their presentations also highlighted that many water bodies on the continent have not been developed and this was affecting access to water whilst other water-related insecurities such as migration, conflicts and deaths were high on the continent.

Those were the highlights of a high level ministerial dialogue on inclusive policy and governance for water and sanitation, which was convened in Stockholm by the African Ministers’ Council on Water, and the African Union Commission.

The dialogue formed part of the ongoing World Water Week (WWW) in Stockholm, Sweden organised by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) from August 25 to30.

About 3,000 world leaders, policy makers, academics and representatives from the private sector and civil society from about 130 countries are attending this year’s WWW to discuss issues of access to potable water.

This year’s WWW, which is being held under the theme: “Water for society: Including all”, focuses not only on issues pertaining to water but also how to collectively achieve the overall 2030 Agenda.

At the event, a number of public and private institutions and civil society actors in the WASH sector showcased their projects and innovations that are helping to ensure clean water and WASH services to underserved communities.

Statistics have shown that 37 out of every 100 people in Africa do not have access to clean water whilst over 700 million others on the continent lack access to basic sanitation.

This presents them with many consequences including contracting water-related diseases and disabilities, a situation, which further deepens their plight, hence the high level ministerial dialogue as part of the WWW to discuss continental level initiatives on inclusive water and sanitation policies.

Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, said the WASH sector is important to government, hence the creation of her Ministry to amongst others ensure quick delivery of projects for the benefit of the citizenry.

She said over the past two and half years, the government has spent about a billion dollars to increase potable water supply to both rural and urban dwellers in the country including sanitation facilities.

She also spoke about the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) Sanitation and Water Project saying it had helped to deliver household toilets to the citizenry reiterating government’s commitment for each household to have its own toilet because it was important in improving the lives of the people.

Other Ministers spoke about efforts being made to raise more funds domestically through efficient tariff collection to sustain WASH facilities and activities.

Ms Wambui Gichuri, Director, Water and Sanitation, African Development Bank, expressed the bank’s readiness to support integrated water management on the continent for improved access to WASH for especially rural dwellers.

Ms Gichuri expressed need for governments on the continent to employ innovation by turning waste water and faecal matter into useful resources to support their development initiatives.

Mr Gustavo Saltiel, Global Lead for Water Supply and Sanitation, Water Global Practice, the World Bank, expressed need for African governments to, within their political context, reform their institutions, policies and regulations in the WASH sector to reduce inequalities.

GNA