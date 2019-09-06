news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Takoradi, Sept. 6, GNA - The Western Regional Directorate of Agriculture has discovered the incidence of African Swine Fever in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis and Effia Kwasimintism Municipality.

Dr Simon Gbene, the Regional Veterinary Director, told the Ghana News Agency that laboratory tests on samples of pigs sent to the national laboratory has shown traces of the disease.

He said since the disease took a longer time to eradicate, the Directorate would appeal to the National Agriculture Office to replace all pigs given out under the ‘Rearing for Food and Jobs’ programme to ensure the success of the initiative.

Dr Gbene also urged all piggery farmers to consult the veterinary offices for technical assistance.

