By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Aug 8, GNA - The African Institute of Health Quality, Safety and Accreditation (AFIHQSA) will hold a training course for health practitioners in the country.

The course is scheduled from August 28 to 30 at the Civil Service Training Centre in Accra.

It is on the topic "Leading and Managing Quality in Healthcare: Essentials for Healthcare Leaders and Managers".

This was in statement signed by Dr Gilbert Buckle, the Executive Director of AFIHQSA and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

He said the programme was necessary because leaders and managers of healthcare facilities were pivotal in achieving the strategic goals and objectives of quality healthcare.

The Executive Director said AFIHQSA was of the opinion that if facility managers were not formally introduced to and given basic knowledge and competencies in quality healthcare, it would be impossible for healthcare services and care outcomes to attain and sustain the standards of quality desired by healthcare professionals.

Dr Buckle said the course would introduce basic concepts and skills in healthcare quality to participants.

"This is to equip the managers with the information, tools, skills, competencies and techniques required to effectively lead the sustainable improvement of quality of care practices and outcomes in healthcare facilities," he added.

The course will be facilitated by foremost leadership and healthcare quality experts.

The session will be done through presentations, group discussions and assignments.

Dr Buckle said to ensure relevance, facilitators would share real life experiences and participants will be encouraged to do same for purposes of learning.

On the benefit of the course, he said participants would appreciate the fundamental concepts, principles and practices required to implement quality in the healthcare facility setting.

He said the participants would be exposed to and supported to develop the requisite leadership and management skills such as team building, health system transformation, developing organisational culture and working with resistance amongst others.

"At the end of the course, participants will be empowered, motivated and able to identify deviations from desired quality of care outcomes and initiate and design innovative interventions to improve the quality of care they provide".

