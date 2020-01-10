news, story, article

By Dominic Andonye, GNA



Wa, Jan. 10, GNA - Dr Alexander K. Abban, the Deputy Minister of Health, has appealed to staff posted to the Upper West Regional Hospital to work with professionalism and adhere to the ethics of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Dr Abban made the appeal on Thursday during the official opening of the new Upper West Regional Hospital.

Dr Abban said the Hospital has ultramodern facilities to take care of all health conditions just like any other regional health facility in the country.

He said the Hospital should be used as a referral centre from other health facilities.

He said the Hospital has 50 per cent staff capacity, which was inadequate and pledged that the government through the GHS will recruit more health personnel to augment the current staff.

He, however, said there were seven medical doctors posted to the Hospital with specialization in different areas of medical care including, a Dentist, an Obstetrician and Gynecologist, an Orthopedist and some other general medical doctors.

Dr Abban appealed to the health workers to assist the government to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals on health by 2030.

“I want to entreat health workers who have been posted to this hospital to work with professionalism and adhere to high standards of GHS code of ethics in delivering your duties and I will also like to appeal to the health workers to assist government in achieving the sustainable development goals on health by 2030,” he said.

Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister said the people of the Region expressed their appreciation to the government for opening the Hospital to the public to improve health care delivery.

He pleaded with government to provide all the resources needed to make the Hospital operate effectively to serve the people and pledged the Regional Co-ordinating Council's support to enable the Hospital discharge its mandate.

GNA