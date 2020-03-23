news, story, article

By Rita Avoka, GNA



Bolgatanga, March 23, GNA - The Anglican Diocesan Development and Relief Organization (ADDRO), in collaboration with Comic Relief has procured and distributed anti-malaria drugs to health facilities in some remote communities in the Upper East Region.

The gesture is to augment frequent shortages of such drugs in health facilities operating in the rural areas.

It was part of the Community-Based Malaria Control Project being implemented by ADDRO, to contribute to the reduction of illnesses and death due to malaria in Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions.

The drugs included 6,000 pieces of Tabs Artemether Lumefantrine (40/240mg), 2,000 pieces of Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits (RDTs) and 50,000 pieces of examination gloves to augment the frequent shortages of these drugs in the facilities.

Presenting the medicines, Mr Prince Imoro Awimba, the programme Coordinator for the Community Based Malaria Control Project, ADDRO, said shortages of malaria drugs were a contributory factor hindering speedy recovery of persons suffering from the disease and the high incidence of malaria cases.

He said some of the health facilities were located in very remote communities far from the district hospitals and could not give their clients quality health care when they run short of medicines.

Communities that benefited from the donation included, Aniisi CHPS, Kukparigu CHPS, Anafkolgo CHPS, Tetauko CHPS and Narango CHPS in Binduri District.

The rest are Kong Daborin CHPS, Nyogbare CHPS, Kontintabig CHPS, Zua CHPS and Dasabligo CHPS in the Nabdam District.

Mr Awimba said more donations would be made to all health facilities within ADDRO operational communities in West Mamprusi, Bunkprugu Yunyoo, Jirapa and Wa West Districts.

Mr Samuel Y. Angyogdem, the Binduri District Director of Health, who received the medicines, thanked ADDRO for supporting health facilities in the District.

He said malaria cases within the District were high, with children and pregnant women being the most vulnerable.

Mr Angyogdem said the District had very remote communities that depended on CHPS compounds for healthcare.

"We want to assure you that these items presented to us would be used judiciously for the benefit of the people in the District," he added.

Mrs Gladys Ebohoah, the Senior Community Health Nurse in charge of Anafkolgo CHPS, said prior to the distribution, the facility had run out of some basic health necessities.

She said the facility that catered for about 3,400 people in the community could no longer provide anti-malaria drugs to clients who needed it, hence they had to refer such cases.

"I was praying and hopeful that ADDRO would come to our aid in no time to help the facility cater for the needs of the people," she added.

She said clients had stopped visiting the facility because there were no drugs.

GNA