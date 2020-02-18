news, story, article

By Kofi Mensah, Obuasi, GNA



Adansi-Asokwa, (Ash), Feb 18, GNA – Mr. David Kunta, the Adansi-Asokwa District Director of Health Services has stressed the urgent need for the construction of a district hospital for the area.

He said the emergence of complex health issues, coupled with the expansion of communities and population in the area, called for an efficient health facility to handle complicated health issues.

Speaking at the end-of-year performance review meeting of the health directorate at Asokwa, Mr Kunta said concerted efforts were needed from all key stakeholders to address health problems in the District.

Mr Kunta expressed concern about the high rate of teenage pregnancies in the area and called on parents to take keen interest in the development and upbringing of their female children.

He called for the strengthening of school health programmes in the communities to help address health issues affecting school children in the District.

Madam Esther Kusi Ampofo, the District Senior Midwife, reiterated the need for a district hospital to ease the burden of referring patients to New Edubiase or Assin Foso in the Central Region, for treatment.

GNA