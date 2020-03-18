news, story, article

By Priscilla Oye Ofori, GNA

Accra, March 18, GNA - The usual brisk activities at the Tuesday market, Mamprobi remained unchanged although the traders are complying with the safety measures of hand washing with soap under running water to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

The President of the country put a ban on all public gathering including festivals, religious activities, funerals and conferences as a measure to prevent the spread of the virus after the confirmation of seven cases of the disease in the country.

Madam Elizabeth Okailey Akrong, Queen mother of the Tuesday market in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the confirmation of the disease in the country had not affected business activities since people were going about their normal Tuesday buying and selling at the market.

However, she said the market women were complying with the safety measures of hand washing with soap and running water to prevent the spread of the disease.

She said her outfit would provide buckets, bowls, water and lime at vantage points of the market for proper handwashing by next week.

She advised the market women to practice proper hand washing by using running water and soap frequently if they could not afford hand sanitisers.

“We are more particular about the proper hand washing with soap and running water,” she stressed.

Madam Akrong appealed to the Ablekuma South Assembly to provide them with buckets and bowls for the practice of hand washing in the market to help them in the fight against the spread of the disease.

