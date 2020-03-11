news, story, article

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA



Kumasi, March 11, GNA – The Accra Golden Lions Club has extended its humanitarian service to children on admission at the Paediatric Oncology Unit of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.



The Club, led by its President Jennifer Victoria Duodu-Mensah and District Govenor, Dr Kwaku Osei-Bonsu donated assorted items including medical supplies and goodie bags to the unit.

The items included nine bedside lockers, one medicine trolley, 15 small waste bins, 15 big waste bins, packs of diapers, 60 branded goodie packs (plates, cups and cutlery sets), 20 packs of Verna bottled water, 20 packs of Planeta soft drinks, five boxes of biscuit, 20 plastic chairs and a satellite decoder with a dish.

Mrs. Duodu-Mensah said the items were procured with sponsorship from various organizations following a needs assessment conducted by the Club at the unit.

She said the gesture formed part of the club’s Childhood Cancer Project, which sought to bring relief to children suffering from cancer.

“As a humanitarian organization, we embark on specific projects every month and February is dedicated for childhood cancer so we engaged doctors and nurses at the unit for a list of their needs after which we sought for sponsorship to get the items”, she told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the presentation.

Dr Osei-Bonsu, said childhood cancer, was a serious condition that required the support of all well-meaning Ghanaians to save innocent children from the dreaded disease.

He said the club, through its Childhood Cancer Project, would continue to reach out to more children suffering from cancer as a social responsibility.

Dr. Yvonne Addo, a Paediatric Specialist at the Unit who received the items, applauded the Club for the donation, which she said, would be useful and also enhance service delivery.

She said though the unit occasionally received donations, that of the Accra Golden Lions Club was one of the largest in terms of quantity that had been received over the years.

Diagnosis and medication for cancer patients, she noted, were not covered by the National Health Insurance and implored the Club to consider procurement of medication when coming to their aid next time.

GNA