Accra, Oct. 21,GNA - The Abu Bonsra Foundation, a non-governmental organization, has in collaboration with the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) medical team, held a health talk-show to create awareness and educate the public on cervical cancer.



Statistics worldwide indicates that cervical cancer is second to breast cancer.

In Ghana, cervical cancer is the most leading cause of death among women.

As a result, Dr Princess Abu Bonsra and her Foundation thought it right to educate women and men about the disease.

The Abu Bonsra Foundation invited medical doctors from different countries and different fields on the talk-show to educate the masses on the 'Silent Killer.'

The medical officers included Dr Joel Otis Amankwah, a medical officer at the Ridge hospital, Dr Mabel Morrison Arthur, a masters student of public health in U.K, Dr Prince Abu Bonsra, a final year medical student.

They joined hands with Dr Princess Abu Bonsra and her Foundation to raise awareness on cervical cancer.

Meanwhile, the Foundation is seeking to regularly organise free health screenings on cervical cancer for the less privileged women especially in developing countries.

The Abu Bonsra Foundation urged all medical doctors at home and abroad to support the initiative to improve the health of women in the country and abroad.

