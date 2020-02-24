news, story, article

By Bajin D. Pobia, GNA



Wa, Feb. 24, GNA - The National Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) campaign had taken off in the Wa Municipality and about 9,860 children between 21 months and 48 months had been targeted to be immunised out of a total population of 129,546.

All children one year and nine months to less than four years are to be immunised to prevent all polio diseases.

Dr. Osei Kufour Afreh, the Upper West Regional Director of Health Services briefed Mr Amidu Chinnia, the Deputy Upper West Regional Minister when he visited some health facilities and schools to monitor how the exercise was ongoing.

He said the IPV vaccination was safe, effective and free and urged parents to go to the nearest health facilities or vaccination post to get their children immunised.

"Come along with your child’s health record book (weighing card) and report any adverse events to the nearest health facility,” he said.

"Inform people around you about the IPV campaign and get eligible children vaccinated,” he added.

Mr Chinnia urged the media to help propagate the message about the campaign to reach out to people to bring out their children for immunisation, aading, “We must act responsibly to prevent our children from getting polio because it endangers their lives”.

He gave the assurance that the Regional Coordinating Council would do all it could to facilitate the campaign to benefit the children who he described as future leaders of the country.

The Minister commended UNICEF for its leading role in supporting the health sector in the Region and the preventive stance it had always taken against diseases.

Mrs Beatrice Tengan, the Acting Wa Municipal Director of Health Services, said 40 teams had been detailed to carry out the exercise at a number of temporary immunisation posts set up in schools, markets, bus stations, churches and neighbourhoods across the Municipality.

GNA