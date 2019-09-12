news, story, article

Sunyani, Sept. 12, GNA - A Food Safety Consultant and Dean of the Kumasi Technical University Graduate School, Dr. Patricia Owusu Darko on Wednesday stated that about 250,000 food poisoning cases are recorded daily globally.

She said worldwide food poisoning was causing the loss of many lives and expressed worry that the incident, especially in Ghana and Africa was high.

Dr Darko made the statement at a day’s training and sensitisation programme organised in Sunyani by the Ghana Tourist Authority (GTA) for 75 informal sector food and beverage operators in the Bono Region.

Supported by the Tourism Development Fund, the training was designed to equip chop and drinking bar operators with essential information on food hygiene practices and knowledge about the law regulating the tourism and hospitality industry for the operators to meet the required operational standards.

The participants were taking through topics which included “Food Safety and Hygiene”, “Food Beverages Services”, “Tourism Law”, “Records Keeping” as well as “Basics in Accounting and Financial Management”.

Dr Darko advised that the incident could be avoided if participants would maintain cleanliness and ensure good hygiene practices at their homes and work places.

She urged them to intensify and apply professionalism, managerial and technical skills on their operations as many people expressed concerns over hygiene, quality and safety observation of the food and beverage industry.

Dr Darko stressed the need for the operators to fully understand food hygiene and safety to prevent the incidence of food poisoning in the industry to meet international standards.

She entreated them to protect food from contamination to prevent bacterial multiplication by discarding any unwholesome food that could cause either short or long term negative effects on consumers.

Dr Darko mentioned physical, chemical, microorganisms and bacterial contamination as the commonest food poisoning found in the food industry.

Mr. Joseph Appiagyei, the acting Bono Regional Manager of the GTA entreated participants to apply the knowledge acquired to prevent the occurrence of food poison to save lives.

