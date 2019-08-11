news, story, article

Bibiani (WN/R), Aug, 11, GNA - The Western North Regional Minister Mr Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, has registered more than 9000 people in his constituency under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to access quality healthcare.

The free registration, which covered children, adults, pregnant women, orphans and persons with disabilities in the constituency, started at Chirano, a suburb of Bibiani and financed from the MPs share of the district Assembly Common Fund.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Aboagye Gyedu who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Constituency said, quality healthcare of his people was paramount in his development agenda and would make sure they received that.

This exercise is part of my agenda of ensuring my constituents gets access to quality healthcare irrespective of their political, social and economic affiliation."

He said it was the third registration exercise organised since he was given the mandate as legislator.

The former Deputy Health Minister mentioned, Installation of ultramodern X- Ray machine in Bibiani government hospital, ambulance, payment of various hospital bills, construction of modern CHPS compounds in most communities, free eye and diabetes screening for more than 1000 people, construction of a modern polyclinic in Sefwi Bekwai as some projects he undertook to improve on the living standards of his constituents

The regional minister said he also single-handedly sponsored 13 students from his area to study medicine in Cuba and urged his people to continue to support him to execute his mandate.

He also appealed to Ghanaians to support the initiatives of President Akufo-Addo-led government.

