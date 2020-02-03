news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 03, GNA – The 37 Military Hospital will close down some units operations from Friday, February 7 to March 6, to the general public to enable it commence routine fumigation exercise within the facility.



Departments to be affected include the Medical and Emergency Unit (MEU) and the Trauma, Surgical and Emergency Units.

A statement issued on Monday and signed by Commander Andy La-Anyane, a Deputy Director, Press Relations, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the closure had become necessary to enable the authorities to undertake the exercise as a remedy to any infestation of these units.

It said management had however put in place measures to ensure that patients currently on admission were not negatively affected by the closure.

“These patients would be transferred to the wards during the exercise,” the statement said.

It therefore apologise to the public for any inconveniences this might cause.

GNA