By Laudia Sawer



Gbetsiley (GAR), Sept 28, GNA - The First Battalion of Infantry (1BN) at Michel Camp has organized free health screening for residents of Gbetsiley in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality in commemoration of this year's Army Week Celebration.

Doctors and other medical officials from the Medical Resource Services (MRS) at 1BN with support from the 37 Military Hospital, educated residents on health related issues and screened them for hepatitis B, HIV, malaria, hypertension, pregnancy and diabetes among others.

There were dental, consultancy, and laboratory services as well as free medicines for the participants.

Lieutenant Colonel Simeon Barifi Nyante, Commanding Officer of 1BN, told the Ghana News Agency that the exercise formed part of programmes lined up for the Ghana Armed Forces's Army week celebration which was on the theme, "Providing security for national development" He added that the health screening afforded the army the opportunity to give back to their host communities hence the to selection of Gbetsiley which shared boundary with the 1BN.

He stated that those who needed medication were given some for free while those who needed further screening were referred to the MRS and tertiary health institutions.

He encouraged residents to do regular screening to ensure that they stayed in good health at all times instead of waiting to have symptoms before seeking medical care.

Touching on security, he gave the assurance that his outfit was always in communication with the Ghana Police Service to give them the needed support especially during patrols to ensure a safe environment for all.

He however, urged opinion leaders of communities surrounding the camp to discourage their youth from illegal acts especially robbery and drug peddling as they would be dealt with in accordance with the law when caught.

Captian Kevin Delase Amedoh, Doctor and Station Medical Officer at the MRS, Michel Camp, on his part, reiterated the need for regular check ups for early detection of sicknesses adding that lifestyle diseases especially hypertension and diabetes were detected among residents during the exercise.

Captain Amedoh reminded the public that a lot of sicknesses lingered in the human body without symptoms and people only get to know when it had developed beyond cure.

He stated that their facility was always opened to the general public therefore urging residents to visit regularly.

GNA