By Edward Williams, GNA



Hohoe (V/R), Feb. 27, GNA - The Hohoe Municipal Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the Volta Region has immunised a total of 10,143 children against polio.

The seven-day exercise carried out in 103 communities within the Municipality was aimed at providing children, 21 months to four years immunity against all types of poliovirus.

Mr Philip Darko, the Hohoe Municipal Health Information Officer, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, described the exercise as very successful.

He said the Directorate has immunised 10,143 against 15,646 targeted adding that they are carrying out a mop-up exercise in communities to ensure no child was left out.

Mr Darko said inadequate funds, low ratio of team members to children to be immunised, low publicity, access to difficult to reach communities, and deplorable states of roads were some challenges encountered during the exercise.

