By Christabel Addo, GNA



Accra, Feb. 20, GNA - President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, advised Ghanaians to take their health issues seriously, saying, “too many of us are overweight,” as obesity is increasing among the general population including; Members of Parliament.

President Akufo-Addo attributed the health challenges to poor lifestyle practices, and advised the citizenry to be mindful of the types and quality of food they eat, ensure good management of stress and pursue routine and sustained exercising to help maintain good health.

The President gave the advice in his 2020 State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered to Parliament in Accra.

President Akufo-Addo further encouraged all individuals, to take responsibility of their personal health and ensure good environmental sanitation to help sustain the gains in the delivery of quality health care for all.

He stated that the government, in its commitment to Universal Health Coverage, has brought National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), back to life, by strengthening various aspects such as the current online renewal of card system and improved reimbursement to funds to Service Providers.

This, he said,led to an increase in the number of subscribers and enhanced confidence in the scheme.

President Akufo-Addo also cited the procurement and nationwide distribution of Ambulances to all constituencies to boost existing health infrastructure for emergency preparedness, adding that each of the vehicles had trackers for monitoring their use.

He said Ghana presently had the largest number of medical emergency delivering drone services in the world, and gave an assurance that the nation was in good health and in competent hands.

He said the ruling government needed additional four-year term to sustainable to do more to enhance the lives of Ghanaians.

