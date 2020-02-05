news, story, article

A GNA feature by Gbande Sulleh, Assistant Lecturer, UHAS, Ho



Accra, Feb 5, GNA - Nurses and midwives consist of the greatest percentage of the health service workforce globally.

In some parts of Ghana, especially in the rural communities, Nurses and midwives serve as the first point of call, either in Community-based Health Planning Service (CHPS) compounds, clinics or hospital.

They make significant contributions to the delivery of health care in a wide range of settings, mainly in acute and primary health care.

The Background

In many countries, however, nurses and midwives are not recognised as equal members of the health care team and after series of complaints and agitations by nurses and midwives both formally and informally over lack of recognitions by society and major stake holders in the health care industry.

What is WHO saying?

This year, 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has earmarked as “the year of the nurse and midwife”. This is to commemorate, the 200 birth anniversary of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale.

In the view of the WHO, the contributions of nurses and midwives to global health care in spite of the poor nurse to patient ratio is phenomenal.

Thus, to achieve the universal health coverage of the sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s), the professional body ((nurses and midwives) which forms one- third (1/3) of the total health strength worldwide needs to be recognised.

Roles of Nurses and Midwives

Their roles are enormous in the care of the patients. Over 50 years ago, Nightingale having excelled in the Crimea war, set up St. Thomas school of nursing in London to commence the formal nursing education in 1856.

And in 1859, she populated her environmental nursing theory, saw environmental cleanliness as the panacea to better health outcomes.

Nightingale believed that, desilting of gutters and keeping surroundings neat prevent cholera, dysentery, typhoid and malaria and reduced financial burdens incurred through medical bills and shorten days spent on hospital attendance and admission.

It is therefore important, for nurses and midwives everywhere to partner government through the Ministry of health and local government to keep Ghana clean by engaging in environmental clean-up exercises.

This will reflect the vision of Florence Nightingale, and reinforce the importance of her environmental theory in the 21st century health care.

Similarly, the project to keep Ghana clean will accentuate with president Nana Akufo-Addo’s vision to make Ghana the cleanest country in Africa.

His call is timely and every effort must be made to get hold of this golden opportunity of WHO‘s declaration of “the year of the nurse and midwife” to keep Ghana clean.

As the saying goes “cleanliness is next to Godliness”. A clean environment ensures the continual existence and survival of all life on Earth.

Recommendations

Cleaning the environment decreases pollution, prevents the extinction of endangered species, protects unique ecosystems, and conserves resources, such as land, air and water.

A clean environment ensures the protection of biodiversity and ecosystems upon which human life and all other life on Earth hinges on.

Some of the greatest threats facing the planet in the 21st century include; climate change and global warming.

The Earth’s average temperature has increased in recent years and climate and weather changes, such as heavy rainfalls, resulting in heavy floods, severe heat waves, drought, and rising sea levels, have escorted these increasing temperatures.

Additional factors that negatively impact the environment include; pollution of water, land, air and toxic emissions.

Pollutants also negatively affect human health, causing health conditions and diseases such as heart disease, cancer, cystic fibrosis, cholera, and respiratory tract and eye irritation and led to increased mortality rates.

To maintain a clean environment, people must learn to dispose garbage properly, recycle waste products, to reduce the use of toxic materials, conserve water and energy, purchase recycled products, invest in green energy and drive fuel-efficient cars with reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

All Ghanaians must renew their strength and commitment in fighting against filth with nurses and midwives at the forefront of this important agenda to make Ghana the cleanest in Africa.

