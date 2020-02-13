news, story, article

GNA Feature by Seth Danquah



Takoradi, Feb 13, GNA - As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is preparing to conduct its parliamentary primaries in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) across the country on April 25, 2020, one of the constituencies, where the contest will be hot and interesting is the Takoradi Constituency.

Three (3) popular persons will be seeking to unseat the incumbent MP, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah to vie for the NPP in the 7 December , 2020 parliamentary elections.

Among the three aspirants, who have already picked nomination forms are; the incumbent MP, who doubles as the Western Regional Minister and seeking to retain the seat for the fourth time.

The three aspirants, who have picked the forms are Kakraba Sam, a businessman based in the UK, Mr. Frank Oduro, Freight Forwarder at the Tema Port and Madam Edna Nyame, Acting Head of Library at the Takoradi Technical University (TTU).

The Takoradi Constituency is one of the domineering and secured seats for the NPP in the Western Region and has always been falling for the NPP since its creation.

It began with the late Madam Gladys Asmah, who became the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture under President Kufuor's tenure.

She occupied it for three times and retired due to her age and health.

Though the incumbent MP who was a Deputy Minister for Aviation before his appointment as the Regional Minister has occupied the seat for three times, his votes keeps declining compared to that of the presidential candidate of the NPP.

In the upcoming primaries, some political pundits believe that it will be one of the crucial contests in the history of the constituency considering the calibre of persons gearing up for the race.

For Madam Nyame, chances are that she may attract the sympathy of delegates as this is her fourth time, while Mr. Kakraba is known to be a "grassroot boy" who is believed to have the backing of the National Chairman and some party gurus.

Mr Oduro, coming from a popular community, New Takoradi may win the hearts of delegates for proximity.

Meanwhile, the incumbent MP has the support of the party elders in the constituency coupled with some massive developmental projects embarked upon.

The Ghana News Agency can state unequivocally that whoever wins the primaries has his/her ticket to the Parliament House after the 2020 general election.

Meanwhile, the three aspirants have hit the grounds criss-crossing the constituency ahead of the primaries, with some undertaking series of activities, while others are secretly meeting the delegates in their houses and on phone to woo them.

For who to become the candidate and subsequently Mp, only God will tell.

