A GNA Feature by Albert Ansah

Accra, Sept. 23, GNA - In today’s market, there are only a few small-sized smartphones that perfectly combine a flagship performance while maintaining a compact design.

The HUAWEI P30, iPhone XS, and Samsung Galaxy S10 deliver a powerful and portable experience to users.

The HUAWEI P30, in particular, features almost the same camera performance as the HUAWEI P30 Pro, while packed into a sophisticatedly compact design.

Together with industry-leading battery life and best telecommunication and gaming experience, the HUAWEI P30 is the king of compact flagship smartphones.

Compact and Easy-To-Hold Body; Challenging the Ultimate Design Process

Generally, users prefer a larger screen design, which can be good for visibility. However, a smaller phone can be more comfortable to hold on to.

In order to reach the appropriate balance between the two, HUAWEI developed a new minimal bezel screen panel for the P30. The display has 3.17mm wide bezels on the left and right.

The top bezel is only 3.68mm wide and the body is only 7.57mm thick, weighing 165g.

Among those smartphones with a same body size, the HUAWEI P30 proves to be the thinnest, lightest and most comfortable design that users can hold and control with just one hand.

Specification on Width, Thickness, and Weight

Compared with Apple’s iPhone XR, the HUAWEI P30 has better specifications regarding width, thickness, weight, battery volume, and other aspects.

Due to its thin bezel processing techniques and Dewdrop Display design, the 6.1-inch phone brings a higher screen-to-body ratio. It is even lighter and thinner than the 5.8-inch iPhone XS, and provides a much wider viewing area and longer battery life for consumers.

On the other hand, the HUAWEI P30 has a similar but thinner body size when compared to the Samsung Galaxy S10. Furthermore, its 3650mAh battery is larger than that of the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is 3400mAh.

Exquisite and Stylish Gradient Colors Lead the Trend

The phone integrates the ultimate technology and design aesthetics. Capturing the beauty of salt flats on the back of the device, the HUAWEI P30 is available in Breathing Crystal, Amber Sunrise, Pearl White, Black and Aurora.

The Amber Sunrise variant echoes the Pantone’s 2019 color of the year, Living Coral. By using an inkjet micron-grade printing process that is capable of producing the thickest coatings to bring the colors to life, the coating is created with 15 processes, including the application of nine layers of nano optical color finish to create the gradient segment.

Super Long Battery Life and HUAWEI Supercharge

The compact and thin body of the phone sports a large 3650mAh battery that supports a 22.5W Supercharge.

Battery volume: P30 (3650mAh) and Supercharge Power: P30 (22.5W Supercharge). Only the 5W USB power adapter is provided in iPhone XS’ box.

