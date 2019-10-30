news, story, article

A GNA feature by Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 30, GNA – Women’s humanitarian influence on the Ghanaian society is immeasurable, therefore the essence of creating the Ghana’s Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) scheme, that seeks to recognize and honour women who are devoted to the welfare of humanity.

This year’s awards to be held at the National Theatre, Exhibition Hall on November 8, is on the theme; ''Impacting Lives Through Giving'' would celebrate distinguished women in areas such as innovation and invention, politics, health, education, entrepreneurship, showbiz among others.

Across the country, some women are doing a great service to the motherland and have contributed immensely to national development but for some unknown reasons their efforts have gone unnoticed or hardly heard of in the media landscape, something the founding President of GOWA, Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, has bemoaned over the past years.

“You would agree with me that, women play vital roles in our socio-economic setting yet the society, especially Ghana has to a large extent failed to recognize their efforts duly.

“However, GOWA has a strong conviction that, the time has come for women who are making great exploits in their respective endeavors as well as contributing their quota to their various societies through charity and socio-economic developmental projects should be accorded the honour they deserve,'' Mrs Adounum said in an interview.

She said they wanted to use the platform to create a role modelling platform for the younger generation who can look up to these women and contribute their quota to the development of the country.

Mrs. Francisca Duncan Willams, in her speech reiterated the need to empower women by recognizing their efforts as she lamented on the lack of appreciation shown towards women.

“For me wherever women are mentioned remains in my heartbeat with the reason being that from creation, God created a helpmate for men which are women and I think is about time women arise and celebrate who they are, other than wait to be celebrated.

She added, '' Women have done so much right from conception but I believe women have not been appreciated as they should, so I encourage women to get educated and know who they are and arise to greatness and what pursue their set target”.

Nominations are opened every year for the public to assist in finding these amazing women touching lives or making strong impacts. Entries are received by the GOWA Team and official board members including pictures and videos of the nominees.

We assess the entries with our main objective which is to find women embarking on Humanitarian projects. Then we come out with our official list of Nominees.

Humanitarian projects and developmental projects are societal based as such we give the public the opportunity to contribute their quota and assist to make the final decisions as to who picks what.

The awards gala would witness some performances by some of Ghana's top artistes including Joyce Blessing, Ofori Amponsah, Tiisha, Lamisi, Araya Afrika, O’bkay, Cina Soul among others with Anita Akuffo and Peter Richie set to host the event come November 8, 2019. Tickets going for Regular GHC50 and VIP GHC 100. Tickets outlet Airport Shell and doorstep delivery.

