news, story, article

Feature by Amasaba abdul-Yakeen Aluizah, GSPCA Humane Educator



Accra, Feb 07, GNA - “If you don’t have a donkey, you are donkey.” Donkey-dependent communities appreciate this Ethiopian proverb, which obviously sums up the socioeconomic and cultural role of the donkey. The reliance of donkey-dependent communities on the donkey is significant, as it plays a multifaceted role in tilling the land, harvesting, hauling the farm produce home, and to market centers too.

In certain instances, the donkey is fitted with a donkey-cart and becomes an ambulance. Old and infirm persons commute with the aid of a donkey.

The availability and affordability of donkeys facilitate the economic activities of donkey-dependent communities. Chief Executive Officer of the Donkey Sanctuary, Mike Baker, states in the Under the Skin magazine, “Donkeys support the livelihoods of an estimated 500 million people in the world’s poorest communities.”

In recent times, the donkey has been over-exploited for its skin. The skin of the donkey has been the target of the Chinese ejiao industry. As recently as 2016, the value placed on the skin was more than a live donkey.

For this reason, poaching of donkeys became a lucrative method of extraction. Bush slaughter became so common; usually done in secret, the animal is quickly killed and the carcass is abandoned, leaving in its wake putrid oxidation and environmental pollution.

Fueled by the skin trade, there were wanton killings causing donkey populations to decline to the lowest recorded levels. Many communities became worried of possible decimation of the donkey population.

At the peak of the skin trade in 2016, The Donkey Sanctuary, citing a University of Reading research study, states, “an estimated 4.8 million skins were required to meet the 2016 production rates of 5,600 tonnes of ejiao”.

The demand for each skin means the death of a donkey. Therefore in 2016, 4.8 million donkeys died because of the need of its skin to produce a Chinese traditional medicine which is believed to have anti-aging and other values.

The donkey skin trade therefore is the biggest menace to the donkey population, and this raises concerns among activists. As CEO Mike Baker captures it in the November 2019 publication of Under the Skin magazine, “There is a global crisis affecting donkeys. Never before have had donkeys faced this level of threat”.

In 1992, China, the main driver in the skin trade, could boast of a population of 11 million donkeys, making it the world’s second largest herd of donkeys, next to Ethiopia. In 2017, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimated that the donkey population of China has more than halved to 4.6 million. The China Statistical Year Book for 2017 gives a figure as low as 2.6 million.

Donkeys have a low reproduction rate with a gestation period of 11 to 14 months, and are slow to wean (6 to 10 months), slow to reach maturity (4 to 5 years), and have a foaling interval of 1 to 2 years. The annual supply of donkeys within China, according to FAO estimates is less than 1. 8 million.

Unable to meet this figure compels the Chinese, who having drastically reduced their donkey population, go on a global journey sourcing donkeys from other markets. Hence, their search has led them to the Sahel region and semi-arid regions, Latin America, India, and other Far East regions where donkeys are most populous. Communities where the skin trade is prevalent are not only losing a livelihood animal via poaching, they are as well suffering from environmental issues, such as air pollution from the putrid smell due to decomposition of abandoned carcasses and water pollution due to carcasses being dumped in waterways.

Ghana is among six countries that banned the skin trade, yet the trade is on-going in the Upper East Region. Dobar, a town in the Navrongo East Municipality, is a good example. The Blue Coast, a Chinese firm, has the largest slaughterhouse in Walewale, in the North East region of Ghana. A recent investigation conducted by The Donkey Sanctuary for their magazine Under the Skin, “discovered Blue Coast Trading Limited in the town of Walewale has received a permit and it’s about to reopen.”

Ghana Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (GSPCA), an animal welfare organization headquartered in Accra, can confirm there is still active slaughter of donkeys and sale of skins in these regions. Donkeys are smuggled into the country from Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, where the skin trade is illegal. They are killed under cruel circumstances, the skin is sold to middle men who further sell to Chinese merchants.

The meat is seasoned and labeled as game (bush) meat of which a larger portion is transported to southern parts of Ghana for public consumption. The trade undermines national actions to protect the few donkey population in Ghana. Since it’s conducted illegally and without veterinary inspection, it, as well, compromises biosafety and risks disease (zoonotic) transfer from one country to another and within communities.

Projected livestock population, 1997-2015 put the donkey population of Ghana at 11,769. With an estimated slaughter of about one hundred in one month, the donkey will soon be only a museum specimen.

The potential disappearance of donkeys means the shift of the time burden to humans especially women who carry the brunt of domestic chores. The loss of donkeys means women will be doing the work which was previously done by donkeys. Besides that, we may be losing out on some of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Being a working animal, donkeys support income generation activities. Donkeys increase the income and productivity of the poorest communities by enabling more free time, allowing their owners to undertake work in addition to farming. In some cases, donkeys are rented out, providing a source of cash or barter for their owners.

Farming, be it subsistence or commercial, reduces hunger and poverty (SDG 1, no poverty and SDG 2, zero hunger); transporting rural people to market centers to facilitate trade contributes to income generation, especially for women since most trade is conducted by women.

By freeing up time, donkeys provide women the opportunity to engage in social activities, offering a sense of freedom and power (gender equality, SDG 5). Donkeys fitted with a cart help women fetch water (SDG 6, clean water and sanitation) from boreholes, ponds, streams, and rivers. They also carry poles, wood, and other supplies used to undertake construction of domestic accommodation.

The same donkey cart is easily converted into an ambulance when necessary, to access health centers for health care and treatment (SDG 3). Pupils use donkeys to access education by riding to community schools, which often are far from their homes (SDG 4).

Although this is just a quick overview, a detailed evaluation of the role of donkey would further confirm the nuances of the donkey and its contribution to the SDGs. But just as important, donkeys are an integral part of rural communities, contributing to rural peoples’ sense of well-being (SDG 3).

For these reasons, all of us should support the conservation of the donkey by ending the skin trade. Donkeys are more valuable alive than dead and selling the skin, a one-time limited benefit, is short-sighted and can ultimately condemn families and communities to poverty.

GNA