news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 14, GNA- Many customers across Ghana have not stopped admiring the quality of the camera on their new edition of the Huawei P30 lite.



For lovers of photography, the HUAWEI P30 lite 48MP new edition triple camera comes with an improved camera setup: 48MP high resolution snapper, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2MP bokeh.

Expand your world with Ultra-Wide Angle Lens

The HUAWEI P30 lite 48MP new edition features a rear Triple Camera consisting of a 48MP High Resolution lens, an 8MP Ultra-Wide angle lens and a 2MP bokeh lens that works in tandem for stunning results.

The 8MP ultra-wide camera produces awesome images with applied distortion correction. Pixel level quality is more than great, and the dynamic range is such an excellent one. Nothing will be cropped out of your pictures, no matter how many friends are lining up for the picture shoot.

Using the HUAWEI P30 lite 48MP new edition is easy – with the help of AI (toggle it on the top bar of the camera app), all you have to do is train the viewfinder on the subject of your choice, and the camera will automatically identify the type of scene you are shooting.

You can even choose the wide-angle option from the photo viewfinder while you’re aiming the phone camera at the subject. If you're aiming at a vast cityscape, for instance, the camera will adjust itself to capture the moment in a broad-perspective composition.

Night-time photography?, You’re covered

There is also handheld night mode. It creates long exposures by stacking multiple frames gathering light along the way, so you get pictures that are sharp with no blurriness whatsoever. It works like magic especially in situations you'd otherwise get no good photos.

The mode also does a remarkable job of retaining color where others would lose saturation. Just scroll through the options in the bottom bar of the camera application and choose the “Night” option and clear and sharp night photos are produced.

Savor your best moments

HUAWEI P30 lite 48MP New Edition supports super-slow motion video capture at 480 frames per second to highlight the intricacies of objects in motion. To have it running, scroll through the camera app bottom bar to “More” and choose “Slow-mo”.

Make your selfies stand out

The Huawei P30 lite 48MP new edition comes with a high-res 24MP selfie camera. With the help of AI, it can recognize up to 8 scenarios, and it takes perfect shots anytime and anywhere no matter what the light conditions are, thanks to the night mode and 4 in 1 light fusion technology.

Your most features pop surely as well utilizing AI beautification algorithm. A fun touch can be added with the 3D Qmoji 2.0. Just choose “AR Lens” at the extreme left of the camera app bottom bar and choose your favorite emoijs.

Discover more about your surroundings

HUAWEI P30 lite 48MP new edition has Huawei HiVision, a futuristic feature that allows you to scan objects with the camera for more information.

So get your camera out and get ready to scan objects – if you see an unknown landmark, use this feature and get instant background information. Use this feature as well to keep an eye on your diet. Scan a food item to find out its nutritional value, how many calories it contains and which online stores sell it.

To be able to get the maximum of the HUAWEI P30 lite 48MP’s camera, this new edition comes with a long-lasting 3,340mAh battery that lasts long hours of the day and can be recharged quickly with the 18W Huawei QuickCharge.

Faster performance is also no issue with 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage is more than enough for all your photos and videos.

Inside the phone, there is Kirin 710 OctaCore processor for efficient performance. EMUI 9.0.1 on top of Android 9.0 makes the interaction between phone and you smooth and easy. You can even add a personal touch to your ringtones with the AI Video Ringtones feature that will allow you to use videos as a caller customized ringtone, adding a fun dimension to answering phone calls.

GNA