news, story, article

A feature by GNA Reporter



Accra Sept. 2, GNA - Smartphone users focus on different things when they look for a new handset. Every user’s taste is different and thus it is unlikely to satisfy all needs and demands. However, there is a number of budget-friendly smartphones out there in the market that are a real value for money and among these is the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 that has a beautiful display, a great selfie camera, a massive 4,000mAh battery and advanced security measures – that suit what tech-savvy and young users seek in a phone.

6.26“ Dewdrop Display

The HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 has nicer looks and a catchy presence. It features the Dewdrop display (from Huawei) where the front camera comes inside a tiny pearl notch, which ensures the harmony of the frontal view and provides a 6.26 inch screen that presents a maximized viewing area for watching videos and playing games.

The back of the device is shinier and it is ceramic and coated with polycarbonate, which is resilient to the likely wear and tear of daily use. And since this device targets youth, Huawei has it in three energetic colors: Aurora Blue, Midnight Black and Coral Red.

And moreover, this device has a protection mode to protect users’ eyes especially when they spend excessive hours in front of their screen. If this mode is enabled, it adjusts the colors of the display and reduces the intensity of the blue light – which research studies claim to have a negative effect on our eyes.

16MP Selfie Camera

This phone is equipped with a 16MP front camera and 13MP+2MP dual rear camera. The front camera is perfect for taking selfies and comes with two innovative methods for taking selfie photos to remove hurdles people may face.

-Gesture Control: Once enabled, users can snap a selfie by just opening or closing their palm in front of the camera.

-Smile Detection: If enabled, users can trigger the camera to snap a selfie by just smiling.

The primary 13MP rear camera has a wide aperture of f/1.8 with 16 virtual f-stops to provide granular controls over depth of field effects. If users are taking photos in the Aperture Mode, there is a soft bokeh around objects that can be obtained by turning up the aperture, and a round crisp image if they lower it.

With the Master AI, the camera can recognize over 22 different categories and more than 500 scenes. And if it is enabled, the AI can recognize the subject that users are pointing the camera to and adjust the parameters to get the best results.

4,000mAh Battery

With a 4,000mAh battery, this phone provides a pretty decent battery life. It is enough power to easily get through a day with moderate to heavy usage. Huawei even says this device retains at least 80 percent of its full capacity even after 700 recharges, which technically means the phone is still reliable even after two years of normal use.

The phone comes also with the pre-installed app Phone Manager, which identifies which apps are consuming the most of the battery, so users know and close down these apps and optimize the performance of their device.

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 has a 32GB internal storage and supports an expandable storage of up to 512GB via the microSD card slot – which is quite good and enough space for all images, videos, documents and games to share.

Security Measures

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 features Face Unlock 2.0, quick and easy to unlock devices. Face Unlock 2.0 leverages AI and the front camera, and the device can authenticate the identity of a user and unlock the device quickly, so users can dive right back into action.

On the backside of the phone, HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 features the Fingerprint 4.0 identification technology, which allows users to unlock the device in less than 0.37 seconds. In addition, the fingerprint sensor also supports multiple functions, allowing users to take photo/video, stop alarm, answer call, browse photos or show the notification panel, and more. Huawei decided to make it sort of a touch pad which is quite a nice trick so users do not have to change their grip to see notifications, for instance.

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 is Huawei’s latest pocket-friendly phone addition to the market. It features a 6.26’’ Dewdrop display, 16MP selfie camera, 4,000mAh battery and advanced and secure identification methods – top four solid features that make this phone worth having.

GNA